Russell Dickerson Gives Live Acoustic Performance of "Yours"

Russell Dickerson has unveiled a new live acoustic performance and it's all "Yours." The country singer's now certified-platinum track was originally released in 2015 and was later featured on his self-titled debut album.

Dickerson co-wrote the very popular love song alongside Casey Brown and Parker Welling. The 31-year-old singer-songwriter has since followed up with the release of his top 10 hit, "Blue Tacoma."

"THIS SONG Y'ALL!!!!!! It changed our lives FOREVER and it's all because of you," Dickerson shared to Twitter.

Russell Dickerson is currently a supporting act on Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker's Summer Plays On Tour.