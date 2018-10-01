Ronnie Milsap Announces New Album, 'The Duets'

Ronnie Milsap will release a brand new album, The Duets, on January 18. The country legend's 13-track collection will feature collaborations with Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Dolly Parton, George Strait, and more.

Milsap's The Duets will drop on January 19 and include updated versions of his biggest hits to date. The album was recorded at Ronnie's Place studio in Nashville while being co-produced by Rob Galbraith.

If you pre-order The Duets today, fans will receive a new rendition of the 1981 classic, "No Getting Over Me," featuring Kacey Musgraves. "Having her on this gave the song a whole new twist, which is what music is all about," Milsap told People.

Ronnie's new album “The Duets” is available for preorder! Preorder today and get 2 tracks instantly! See all the great artists Ronnie sang with here: https://t.co/3zt2XLap9q pic.twitter.com/Dr4BK3Asxz — Ronnie Milsap (@ronniemilsap) September 28, 2018

The Duets Track List:

1. Southern Boy and Detroit Wheels (Billy Gibbons)

2. Stranger in My House (Luke Bryan)

3. Smoky Mountain Rain (Dolly Parton)

4. Prisoner of the Highway (Jason Aldean)

5. A Woman's Love (Willie Nelson)

6. Happy Happy Birthday (Lucy Angel)

7. No Getting Over Me (Kacey Musgraves)

8. Lost in the Fifties (Little Big Town)

9. Houston Solution (George Strait)

10. What a Woman Can Mean to a Man (Jessie Key)

11. Misery Loves Company (Leon Russell)

12. You're Nobody (Steven Curtis Chapman)

13. Shaky Ground (Montgomery Gentry)