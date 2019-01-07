Riley Green Gives "There Was This Girl" Television Debut

Riley Green hit the stage live from the TODAY Show this morning (January 7) to perform his new single. The country singer gave "There Was This Girl" its television debut following the release of his In A Truck Right Now EP.

Green co-wrote his Top 15 radio hit which has become a fan-favorite during his 2019 Outlaws Like Us Tour. The 30-year-old is a fresh face to the genre while gaining attention from country fans everywhere.

"My grandparents finally think I'm famous," Green revealed to Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb.

Green recently opened up to us all about sharing his personal experiences through his own lyrics and much more. The singer-songwriter is expected to release his first full album early this year.