Reba McEntire to Return as Host of 'CMA Country Christmas'

It's time to get into the holiday spirit a little early this year country fans. Reba McEntire is set to return as the host of the 2018 CMA Country Christmas special.

Related: Brett Eldredge Continues to 'Glow' With New Christmas Album

The two-hour celebration will air on ABC later this year and will be taped September 27 at Belmont University's Curb Event Center in Nashville. This year's CMA Country Christmas marks McEntire's second year as the host and third year to hit the stage as a performer.

“I’ve always cherished celebrating Christmas alongside family and friends, taking time to reflect on the season,” shared Reba. “I’m so excited CMA invited me back to host their show and am looking forward to some fun singing carols with my friends.”

McEntire will be joined by a star-studded lineup including Tony Bennett, Brett Eldredge, Old Dominion, Amy Grant, Diana Krall, Dustin Lynch, Martina McBride, Brad Paisley, Michael W. Smith, Lindsey Stirling, The Isaacs, Brett Young, and more.

CMA Country Christmas is a production of the Country Music Association.

Check back for details on the show's official air date and time.