Rascal Flatts Release New EP, 'JUKEBOX'

The Rascal Flatts have shared a new EP titled JUKEBOX today (December 7) with their fans. The country trio's project features four re-imagined tracks which showcase Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus, and Joe Don Rooney's signature sound.

Related: Rascal Flatts' Jay DeMarcus to Release Memoir, 'Shotgun Angels'

“We always enjoy songs that resonate with each of us individually, ones that we can all connect to,” said LeVox. “These four tracks are just that, the handpicked, personal favorites and the ones we love collectively with our own fingerprint on them.”

The group was inspired to release the EP after performing a medley of their most-loved songs while out on the road this past year. The Rascal Flatts' JUKEBOX track list includes covers of Foreigner's "Feels Like The First Time," Hall & Oates' "You Make My Dreams," Kenny Loggins' "Heart To Heart," and Huey Lewis and The News' "Do You Believe In Love.

Click here to purchase Rascal Flatts' JUKEBOX EP.