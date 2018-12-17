Rascal Flatts Make Annual Holiday Visit to Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt

The Rascal Flatts kept their annual holiday tradition alive during a recent visit to the Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. Jay DeMarcus, Joe Don Rooney, and Gary LeVox have been paying it forward for more than a decade while continuing to use their platform for the better good.

The country trio thanks Nashville as well as the rest of their fans for the “privilege of having the most wonderful jobs in the entire world.” When performing in Music City, the Rascal Flatts donate the proceeds directly to the hospital.

“It really just makes you look at the quality of life and what a blessing children are,” LeVox told TODAY.

In return, the hospital has recognized the country stars by naming their pediatric center after the band. The Rascal Flatts spent time reading Christmas stories to the kids, posing for photos, and much more.

