Rascal Flatts, Blake Shelton, and More Pay Tribute to Troy Gentry

In honor of the late Troy Gentry, some of your favorite country superstars came together to pay tribute to the singer at the Grand Ole Opry (January 9). The Montgomery Gentry duo partner died in 2017 at the age of 50 after a tragic helicopter crash.

The Troy Gentry Foundation presented quite the show and celebration of life in Nashville Wednesday night which was hosted by Blake Shelton. In addition, performers and guests included Eddie Montgomery, Rascal Flatts, Dierks Bentley, Dustin Lynch, Chris Janson, Colt Ford, and many more.

According to The Tennessean, "the show was a benefit for several organizations that Gentry and his family had worked with for years, including the TJ Martell Foundation and The Journey Home Project, as well as for the newly established Troy Gentry Foundation."

Eddie Montgomery paid tribute to his bandmate "T-Roy" by closing the show with a performance of their 2002 track, "My Town." Shelton also surprised the crowd with an acoustic performance of "Over You" to pay respect to his old friend.

Click here for more information on how you can donate to 'The Troy Gentry Foundation.'