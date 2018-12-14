Randy Houser Delivers New Track, "No Good Place To Cry"

Randy Houser is taking fans down to Lower Broadway with a new track while proving there's "No Good Place to Cry." The country singer's latest release will be featured on his upcoming fifth studio album, Magnolia.

"I wrote "No Good Place to Cry" over 10 years ago with my buddy Gary Nicholson, and it never really fit on any of my previous albums. It found its home on the #Magnolia album and I'm excited to finally share it with you," Houser wrote to Twitter.

Houser's "No Good Place to Cry" is the sixth track to be unveiled since announcing Magnolia. It follows "No Stone Unturned," "What Whiskey Does," New Buzz," "High Time," and "Mamma Don't Know."

The 42-year-old invested a lot of time into his songwriting for his new Magnolia era. Houser co-wrote every track on the album which was heavily influenced by “The Magnolia State” where he grew up.

Click here to pre-order Randy Houser's Magnolia album.