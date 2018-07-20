RaeLynn Drops the "Tailgate" With New Track

The song follows the country star's 'WildHorse' album!

July 20, 2018
Lauren Hoffman

SIPA USA

It's time to "Tailgate" with RaeLynn because the country star has released a brand new track. The 24-year-old's latest is the follow up to her 2017 debut album, WildHorse.

"Tailgate" was co-written by Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard, Corey Crowder, and Canaan SmithThe Voice alum took to Twitter stating, "It’s OUT! It’s HERE! This is not a drill. Get #Tailgate NOW!"

RaeLynn also previously released an empowering anthem titled, "Queens Don't." 

"But if that tailgate ever tells, I'd be the small talk of the town / I'm sure I'd catch all kinds of hell for every time we laid it down."

Listen to RaeLynn's "Tailgate" below.

 

