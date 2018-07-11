Rachel Wammack Delivers Debut Single, "Damage"

Rachel Wammack has released her debut single, "Damage," to country radio. The track is featured on the the singer-songwriter's newly released self-titled EP which dropped in April.

“When I was 12 and just beginning to write songs, I couldn’t imagine that one day my songs, or voice, would be on the radio. Today is such a humbling day,” says Wammack. “I am so ready for the world to hear the songs that have come from my soul, and the fact that ‘Damage’ is my first single gives me such joy.”

Wammack co-wrote "Damage" along with Tom Douglas and David Hodges. The now 23-year-old was heavily influenced by her upbringing as a child in Alabama which crafted her into the artist she is today.

"the breaking up to making up to walking down the aisle / we try to manage from the cradle to the grave / getting lost and getting saved / love’s always been the same in any language"

Watch Rachel Wammack perform "Damage" below.