POLL: Who Should Win Entertainer of the Year at the 2018 ACM Awards?

The 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards will air live April 15 from Las Vegas hosted by Reba McEntire. It is Country Music's Party of the Year and we will be there to give you exclusive coverage.

The nominees for Entertainer of the Year at the 2018 ACM Awards include Jason Aldean, Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, and Keith Urban.

This marks Stapleton's first nod in the category while Urban and Bryan received their eighth and sixth nominations, respectively.

If Aldean takes home the top prize of the night, it would make him the eighth ever ACM Triple Crown winner. Brooks has received the most Entertainer of the Year awards in the history of the show.

The 2018 ACM Awards will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 15 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.