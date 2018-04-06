Parmalee Announce New Single and 'Party Pack' Project

Parmalee has officially announced "Hotdamalama" as their next single. Along with the track, the country group will release a brand new project, Party Pack, on April 20.

Party Pack will feature six songs including "Hotdamalama." The track was originally featured on Parmalee's sixth studio album, 27861.

“We love bringing people together for a good time and we hope they'll smile, sing along, and raise one up,” said Matt Thomas of Parmalee. “That's what this Party Pack is all about.”

Parmalee's Party Pack consists of some of the country-rock band's fan favorites as well as two new tracks. The lead singer, Thomas, co-wrote each one of the songs listed on the collection.

Party Pack Track List:

1. Hotdamalama

2. Day Drinkin'

3. Musta Had A Good Time

4. Mimosas

5. Last Night

6. These Are The Good Days