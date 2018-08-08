Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Announce 2018 Inductees

The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame announced their new inductees on Tuesday morning (August 7). Artists recognized in the 2018 class include Ronnie Dunn, K.T. Oslin, Byron Hill, Wayne Kirkpatrick, and Joe Melson.

Related: 2018 Country Music Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

The induction will take place October 28 at the 48th Anniversary Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala at the Music City Center in Nashville. According to Rolling Stone, Reba McEntire will also receive a first-time honor since its establishment in 1970.

Each inductee is “entered through one of four different categories: songwriter, veteran songwriter, songwriter/artist, and veteran songwriter/artist,” Rolling Stone reports. The Hall of Fame has inducted 208 members to date.

Congratulations!