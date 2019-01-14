Nashville Celebrates Willie Nelson During All-Star Tribute Concert

Nashville's biggest stars came together Saturday night (January 12) in honor of Willie Nelson. The Willie: Life & Songs Of An American Outlaw event took place at the Bridgestone Arena in Music City.

George Strait, Vince Gill, Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, Alison Krauss, Kris Kristofferson, Sheryl Crow, and many more hit the stage to honor Nelson. The all-star tribute concert was filmed and will air as a special broadcast at a later date on the A&E Network.

All of the artists in attendance had the opportunity to perform their favorite track by the 85-year-old. Some even had the chance to stand alongside Nelson himself including Dave Matthews, Emmylou Harris, among others.

Prior to the show, Nelson sat down with TODAY Show host Al Roker on his tour buss to discuss his life and career thus far. The legendary singer-songwriter opened up on his personal legacy revealing he hopes "the people got their money's worth."

The country icon released his sixty-seventh studio album, Last Man Standing, in April of 2018. Wilie Nelson and the Family will be out on the road through the spring for the remaining dates of his North America tour.