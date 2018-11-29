Most Popular Baby Names of 2018

The BabyCenter has revealed the top baby names of 2018.

Every year the company shares the top 100 list while highlighting the hottest baby-naming trends and more. Sophia is now the most popular name in the girls category for the ninth consecutive year while Jackson tops the list for the boys after six years.

The website "data comes from more than 742,000 parents who shared their baby's name with us in 2018," BabyCenter reports. While trying to capture "true popularity," the exclusive list "combines names that sound the same but have multiple spellings."

Layla and Oliver were added to the top 10 this year with Carson, Everly, Isla, and Leo as the fastest climbers. If you're expecting a new bundle of joy before the end of the year, are you considering one of these names?

Click here to see the complete list of BabyCenter's Top 100 Baby Names of 2018.

Boys:

1. Jackson

2. Liam

3. Noah

4. Aiden

5. Caden

Girls:

1. Sophia

2. Olivia

3. Emma

4. Ava

5. Isabella