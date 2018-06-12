Morgan Evans Delivers New Track, "Day Drunk"

We're thinking happy hour.. on the hour with Morgan Evans.

The rising country star has released a brand new track titled "Day Drunk." Evans' latest song is a feel-good summer jam which follows his current single, "Kiss Somebody."

"Happy DAY DRUNK Day!!! Absolutely LOVE seeing you guys come out, hearing you singing along and doing this thing together! Thank you. #DayDrunk," Evans shared to Instagram.

Morgan Evans is currently a supporting act on Chris Young's Losing Sleep 2018 World Tour and will also be headlining select dates throughout the summer.

Listen to Morgan Evans' "Day Drunk" below.