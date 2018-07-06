Mitchell Tenpenny Gives Acoustic Performance of "Drunk Me"

Mitchell Tenpenny has released an acoustic performance for his debut single, "Drunk Me." The track is featured on the rising country star's self-titled EP.

Country fans were first introduced to the song back in February after the 28-year-old signed a record deal with Sony Music Nashville. "Drunk Me" was co-written by Tenpenny alongside Jordan M. Schmidt and Justin Wilson.

"Drunk Me" makes Tenpenny's impact the best for a country debut single in two years. He recently unveiled the heartbreaking music video as well which showcases his rich country sound.

In our exclusive interview, the singer-songwriter revealed why he wanted to put a different twist on the track. Watch below as Mitchell Tenpenny describes "Drunk Me" (literally) and more.