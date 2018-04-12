Michael Ray Announces New Album, 'Amos'

Michael Ray is set to release his brand new album, Amos, on June 1. The country singer's sophomore project was named after his late grandfather.

Ray's highly-anticipated record will be his most personal work yet. The Florida native's Amos follows his two Gold-certified No. 1 hits, "Kiss You in the Morning" and "Think A Little Less."

"So, when we started making this record, before I would record vocals on the song I would ask myself, ‘is this a song I would have played proudly for him?’ It makes this album that much more special to think he would have said, ‘Ray, that’s a good one,'” Ray shared.

Micael Ray's Amos will feature 11 new tracks including his top 20 hit, "Get To You."