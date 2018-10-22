Maddie & Tae Release Personal New Track, "Die From a Broken Heart"

The country duo to deliver highly-anticipated sophomore album!

October 22, 2018
Lauren Hoffman

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Maddie & Tae's new track, "Die From A Broken Heart," is an open conversation to their fans. The country duo's latest is an up-tempo yet heartbreaking tune which will be featured on their highly-anticipated sophomore album.

Maddie Marlow and Tae Dye's "Die From A Broke Heart" follows their current single, "Friends Don't." The ladies co-wrote the emotional and bold lyrics along with Deric Ruttan and Jonathan Singleton.

“We created a concept record that follows the ups and downs of a relationship. You’ve heard the in love phase with ‘Friends Don’t’ and now you hear the heartbreak in ‘Die from a Broken Heart.’ This song definitely hits home for us and we hope our fans relate to it as well.”   

Listen to Maddie & Tae's "Die From A Broken Heart" below.

Maddie & Tae will hit the road next year in support of Carrie Underwood's 2019 'The Cry Pretty Tour 360.'

 

