Luke Bryan's "What Makes You Country" Video Is a Family Affair

Luke Bryan has shared the official music video for his latest single, "What Makes You Country." The track is featured on his sixth studio album of the same name which was released in December of 2017.

The new visual is a family affair while it stars Bryan's sons Bo and Tate as well as his nephew Til. The 42-year-old sings his new hit while the boys play a game of spotlight out in the woods.

What makes you country? Well, Bryan asked his band and crew members that very question while they were out on the road touring this year. You can watch them answer below.

Luke Bryan will return to your television screens March 3 alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie as a judge for American Idol season 2 on abc.