Little Big Town to Be Honored at the 2018 GRAMMYs on the Hill Awards

Little Big Town will be honored in Washington, D.C, April 18 by the Recording Academy to celebrate 20 years of advocacy.

The annual GRAMMYs on the Hill Awards will highlight Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook's contributions to the music industry.

As part of the Academy's Advocacy Day, key issues that will be discussed include the need for comprehensive music legislation that benefits all performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and more.

Little Big Town has played a big role in supporting music education throughout the years as well as raising funds for the Academy's charity, MusiCares.

"Music is healing and powerful, and music education gives our children an outlet for expression that is absolutely necessary for their overall growth and well-being," continued Fairchild. "We will continue to do our part to protect music education, songwriters, recordings, and the artists who bring them to life."

Fellow country stars including Keith Urban and the Zac Brown Band are both past honorees at the GRAMMYs on the Hill Awards.

The awards dinner and show taking place at the Hamilton Live will also feature a performance by Little Big Town.