Rick Diamond/Getty Images

LISTEN: Tyler Farr Drops New Single, "Love By The Moon"

April 20, 2018
Lauren Hoffman

It's time to "Love By The Moon" because Tyler Farr has released a brand new single.

The country singer's latest track follows "I Should Go To Church Sometime," which was unveiled last summer. Both songs will be featured on Farr's forthcoming album.

The new track brings back the country edge which we've all come to know and love from Farr. "Love By The Moon" was co-written by Tree Vibez Music's James McNair, Ross Ellis, and Christopher Stevens

Tags: 
Tyler Farr
READ MORE READ LESS

Recent Podcast Audio
Brett Eldredge Interview and Beat Nina - The Breakfast Buzz w/ Nina & Niko KMLE Country 107.9 On Demand
Mark Wystrach from Midland Interview - The Breakfast Buzz w/ Nina & Niko KMLE Country 107.9 On Demand
Dan Smyers from Dan + Shay - Breakfast Buzz w/ Nina & Niko KMLE Country 107.9 On Demand
Brett Eldredge Interview - The Breakfast Buzz w/ Nina & Niko KMLE Country 107.9 On Demand
Scotty McCreery Interview - The Breakfast Buzz W/ Nina & Niko KMLE Country 107.9 On Demand
Devin Dawson Interview - The Breakfast Buzz W/ Nina & Niko KMLE Country 107.9 On Demand
View More Episodes