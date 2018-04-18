© Admedia, Inc

LISTEN: Sugarland Is Back And "Bigger" Than Ever with New Track

April 18, 2018
Lauren Hoffman

Sugarland has released the title track to their new album, Bigger, set to drop June 8. 

"Bigger" is a positive tune co-written by Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush which follows the lead single, "Still The Same." Sugarland's forthcoming project marks their first of new music as a duo in seven years.

“We have always enjoyed playing in the margins and stretching the format,” says Nettles. “But it’s fun to have taken this time away and seen how the format has expanded and how music has evolved. Before, we were playing in the margins. Now, the margins have moved, and that’s fun to hear.”

Sugarland's Still The Same 2018 Tour kicks off May 25 with special guests Brandy Clark, Clare Bowen, Frankie Ballard, and Lindsay Ell on select dates.

 

