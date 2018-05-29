LISTEN: Michael Ray Celebrates "Summer Water" Memories With New Track

Michael Ray is taking us for a dip in the "Summer Water" ahead of his upcoming album release. The country singer's new track celebrates all the memories made during those warm summer months.

"Summer Water" will be featured on Ray's sophomore project, Amos, which drops June 1. While it was co-written by Heather Morgan and Lee Thomas Miller, the lyrics reflect the lessons the singer-songwriter learned while growing up down in Central Florida.

“I have so many memories from my childhood, my teenage years, even my young adult years, that all involve time spent on the water. That’s where you learned to fish when you were a kid, it’s the place you met up with your buddies on the weekend and even now it’s where I go with my dad to just talk about life. My grandfather did the same thing with my dad—it's generational for us and something I know I'll do with my kids down the road.” Ray shared.

The nostalgic tune follows his previously released tracks including "One That Got Away," "Fan Girl," "Her World Or Mine," and "Get To You."

"gave it every song we could offer / memories float on it like a bobber / out there on the summer water"

Listen to Michael Ray's "Summer Water" below.