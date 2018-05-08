LISTEN: Dustin Lynch Delivers New Single, "Good Girl"

May 8, 2018
Lauren Hoffman

Rick Kern/Getty Images

Dustin Lynch delivered his brand new single, "Good Girl," on Friday, May 4. The country star's surprise track follows his 2017 album, Current Mood.

"We came across something that I just fell in love with immediately, and we just said, ‘Well, why not just go and record the song?’ And once we did that, I got to thinking, ‘Man, I can't live with this song not being heard this summer,’” Lynch said in a video message to fans.

The lyrics shine a light on living the good life and of course effortless romance. However, the "Good Girl" sound reflects some of Lynch's biggest country hits.

"Good Girl" was co-written by Lynch alongside Justin Ebach amd Andy Albert. 

Dustin Lynch is up for his first-ever Billboard Music Award on May 20 for Top Country Song.

Tags: 
Dustin Lynch
Country Music

