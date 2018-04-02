LISTEN: Cassadee Pope Unveils New Single, "Take You Home"

Cassadee Pope is back with a bold new single. The country singer released "Take You Home" March 30 following her 2016 EP, Summer.

After adjusting to some major changes in both her love and professional life, it was time for Pope to regroup. According to Billboard, she brought her experiences into the studio sharing that music was the silver lining of it all.

Pope's latest release was written by Emily Weisband, Ben Hayslip, and Paul DiGiovanni.

The 28-year-old won season three of The Voice while competing on Team Blake Shelton. Pope will return to the show this month as an adviser for Kelly Clarkson's remaining contestants.

Listen to Cassadee Pope's "Take You Home" below.