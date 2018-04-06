LISTEN: Brothers Osborne Release New Track, "Pushing Up Daisies (Love Alive)"

Brothers Osborne have released a brand new track, "Pushing Up Daisies (Love Alive)." The anthemic tune will be featured on the country duo's upcoming record, Port Saint Joe.

Port Saint Joe drops April 20 which was co-written entirely by John Osborne and TJ Osborne alongside frequent collaborators. "Pushing Up Daisies (Love Alive)" follows Brothers Osborne's lead single, "Shoot Me Straight."

Brothers Osborne's new track is just a sample of the sonic representation of who they've become as a band over the years. Port Saint Joe reflects the small town in Florida where the ACM nominated duo recorded the album.

Brothers Osborne will join Dierks Bentley on the Mountain High Tour later this year.