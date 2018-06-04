Lauren Alaina, Luke Combs, and More to Perform at 'A Capitol Fourth'

June 4, 2018
Lauren Hoffman

© SIPA USA

On July 4, we will celebrate our country's 242nd birthday with performances from Lauren Alaina, Luke Combs, and more, live from Washington, D.C.

The country stars, alongside Jimmy Buffett, The Beach Boys, Pentatonix, The Temptations, CeCe Winans, Joshua Bell, and the National Symphony Orchestra, will hit the stage on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol for A Capitol Fourth.

The PBS special, A Capitol Fourth, will be hosted by John Stamos. It is America's biggest birthday party thrown to celebrate national Independence Day.

The 38th annual broadcast will air on PBS from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET and can be live-streamed on PBS.org and YouTube. Head here for more information.

Tags: 
Lauren Alaina
Luke Combs
Country Music

