Lady Antebellum Perform "Heart Break" Live on 'TODAY'

Lady Antebellum braved the rain Friday morning while in New York City to perform on the TODAY show. The country trio hit that plaza at Rockefeller Plaza to perform their hit single, "Heart Break."

Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, and Hillary Scott performed "You Look Good" and "I Run To You" for the live audience as well. Lady Antebellum released their seventh studio album, Heart Break, in June of 2017.

It was recently announced that the group has earned their first-ever Tony Awards nomination. Lady Antebellum's "Chop to the Top" is included on the album, Spongebob Squarepants: Original Cast Recording.

Lady Antebellum is currently out on the road for their co-headlining 2018 Summer Plays On Tour with Darius Rucker.