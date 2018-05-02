Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Lady Antebellum Earns First Tony Awards Nomination

May 2, 2018
Lauren Hoffman

Lady Antebellum has earned their very first Tony Awards nomination.

Yes, their taking fans under the sea to celebrate their track, "Chop to the Top." The country trio's latest tune is included on the album, Spongebob Squarepants: Original Cast Recording.

Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, and Hillary Scott were presented with an opportunity a few years ago to write the song for Spongebob Squarepants the musical.

The Broadway show opened back in December and is now nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical and Best Book of a Musical.

Listen to Lady Antebellum's "Chop to the Top" below.

Tags: 
Lady Antebellum
Tony Awards
Country Music
Heart Break

