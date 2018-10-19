Kip Moore Delivers New Carefree Track, "Tennessee Boy"

The country star's 'Room to Spare: Acoustic Sessions' to drop November 16th!

October 19, 2018
Lauren Hoffman

© Ron Elkman/USA TODAY Sports

Kip Moore has set the tone for the upcoming release of his Room to Spare: The Acoustic Sessions EP with a new carefree track. The country singer's "Tennessee Boy" is a feel-good tune which stems from a real-life experience.

Related: Kip Moore to Release 'Room to Spare: The Acoustic Sessions' EP

Moore revealed to Esquire that he was "wine-drunk" with a girl in the woods of South Georgia dancing to Van Morrison's "Moondance." The singer-songwriter penned the song along with Dan Couch while pairing the lyrics "to fit a woodsy riff."

Aside from his stripped-down vocals, Moore's latest track will provide you with the perfect amount of southern charm. The 38-year-old will end the year with a short-run of acoustic shows in support of the project as well.

Listen to Kip Moore's "Tennessee Boy" below. 

 

Tags: 
Kip Moore
Room To Spare
Country Music

Recent Podcast Audio
The Breakfast Buzz interviewed Aaron Watson KMLE Country 107.9 On Demand
The Breakfast Buzz talked to Jimmie Allen KMLE Country 107.9 On Demand
The Breakfast Buzz National Coffee with a Cop day with Jarrod Ballard KMLE Country 107.9 On Demand
Breakfast Buzz interviewed Dolph Ziggler KMLE Country 107.9 On Demand
Interview: Breakfast Buzz with Brothers Osborne KMLE Country 107.9 On Demand
Arizona State Trooper Brandon White - Route 91 KMLE Country 107.9 On Demand
View More Episodes