Kenny Chesney Shares Official 'Songs for the Saints' Album Details

Kenny Chesney has shared the official details for his upcoming album, Songs For The Saints. The country superstar's eleven track collection drops July 27 and features his latest single, "Get Along."

Chesney's new music has been compiled into his most personal album to date surrounding his commitment to helping the Virgin Islands. The track list below features Jimmy Buffett, Mindy Smith, and Ziggy Marley.

"Creating like this, you don’t have a master plan, but the music will take you and teach you,” Chesney explains. “I knew I wanted this album to show the spirit of the people."

Kenny Chesney is currently out on the road for his 2018 Trip Around The Sun Tour with special guests Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion, and Brandon Lay.

Songs For The Saints Track List:

1. Songs for the Saints

2. Every Heart

3. Get Along

4. Pirate Song

5. Love for Love City (feat. Ziggy Marley)

6. Ends Of The Earth

7. Gulf Moon

8. Island Rain

9. Trying To Reason With Hurricane Season (feat. Jimmy Buffett)

10. We're All Here

11. Better Boat (feat. Mindy Smith)