Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan, and More to Perform at 2018 CMA Awards

The first round of performers for the 52nd Annual CMA Awards have been announced. Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney, Old Dominion, Dan + Shay, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban will all hit the stage during Country Music's Biggest Night.

Underwood will return to co-host the ceremony along with Brad Paisley for the eleventh consecutive year. The nominees were announced over the summer with Chris Stapleton leading the pack with a total of 5 nominations including Entertainer of the Year.

Additional performers and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 2018 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena November 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.