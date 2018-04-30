Kenny Chesney Announces New Album, 'Songs For The Saints'

Kenny Chesney announced today that he will release a brand new album on July 27. Songs For The Saints will feature 12 tracks that will represent a significant piece of the country superstar's soul.

“So much has happened since I went off the road in 2016,” Chesney explains. “And all of it, in one way or another, has ended up on this record. It’s special to me because of what it says – to me, and for me – about life, the world around us, how fragile it all can be and about somehow still finding the best parts of you, and moving towards them.”

Chesney has spent the last several months recording his new music in the studio. Songs For The Saints marks his first project to be released with Blue Chair/Warner Bros. Nashville.

“This is not a literal record,” he cautions, “but it is an album about the refuges we all have, how temporary life is and the way we navigate to better places, dig in and face the destruction. And sometimes, we learn to own our wild hearts in the process.”

Chesney recently dropped the lead single, "Get Along," and gave a live performance of the track at the 2018 ACM Awards. Songs For The Saints follows the 50-year-old's 2016 record, Cosmic Hallelujah.

Kenny Chesney's Trip Around The Sun Tour with special guests Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion, and Brandon Lay kicked off earlier this month.