Kelly Clarkson Gives First Live Performance of "American Woman": Watch Now

Kelly Clarkson rocked out to The Guess Who's "American Woman" during the 2018 CMT Awards on Wednesday (June 6). The Nashville audience received a flawless performance of the track by the superstar during the live telecast.

The Voice coach recorded her cover for Paramount Network's new series, American Woman. It was inspired by a true story and stars Alicia Silverstone and Mena Suvari.

Clarkson hit the stage at Bridgestone Arena alongside a gospel choir while also giving her rendition a country feel. The original song was recorded in 1969 and was brought back up on the Billboard charts in 1999 with Lenny Kravitz' version.

Watch the official music video for Kelly Clarkson's "American Woman" below.