Keith Urban Shares Official 'Graffiti U' Album Details

Keith Urban will release his brand new album, Graffiti U, on April 27. The country superstar has officially shared the cover art along with the track list to his fas.

Urban's return marks his ninth studio album, which follows his 2016 chart-topper, RIPCORD. Graffiti U features a collection of 13 new songs including the previously released "Parallel Line" and "Coming Home."

JUST ANNOUNCED: Keith's new album #GraffitiU will be available everywhere 4.27.18! -- pic.twitter.com/erYT9rRS8g — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) April 5, 2018

The 50-year-old first introduced the record back in November with a powerful lead single. Urban's "Female" is nominated for Song of the Year the 2018 ACM Awards and was co-written by Ross Copperman, Nicolle Galyon, and Shane McAnally.

Keith Urban's 58-city 'Graffiti U World Tour' kicks off in June with supporting act, Kelsea Ballerini.

Graffiti U Track List:

1. "Coming Home"

2. "Never Comin Down"

3. "Same Heart"

4. "My Wave"

5. "Parallel Line"

6. "Drop Top"

7. "Way Too Long"

8. "Horses"

9. "Gemini"

10. "Texas Time"

11. "Love The Way It Hurts (So Good)"

12. "Female"

13. "Steal My Thunder"