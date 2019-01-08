Keith Urban Performs During CFB National Championship Tailgate

Keith Urban hit the stage at the tailgate party Monday night (January 7) prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship. The sporting event took place at Levi's Stadium in California where the Clemson Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide competed for the title.

Related: Keith Urban Pays Tribute to Artists Lost in 2018

Urban's appearance broadcasted live ahead of the big game where he performed "Never Comin' Down," "Blue Ain't Your Color," and many more of his smash hits. The 51-year-old shared the clip below which captured his performance and even some live footage of fans out in the crowd.

Keith Urban recently wrapped up his 'Graffiti U World Tour' in support of his tenth studio album. He also took home the top honor as Entertainer of the Year at the 2018 CMA Awards.