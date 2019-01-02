Keith Urban Pays Tribute to Artists Lost in 2018

Keith Urban was the headlining act during the Music City: Midnight New Year's Event in Nashville Monday night (December 31). The concert took place at the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park with a record turnout of more than 175,000 people.

Urban of course took time out of his set as he does every year to pay tribute to the artists we lost in 2018. The 51-year-old performed a medley of songs including Dolores O'Riordan's (The Cranberries) "Zombie," Aretha Franklin's "Respect," Roy Clark's "Rollin' In My Sweet Baby's Arms," Avicii's "Wake Me Up," and more.

Urban remembered artists of all genres while jamming out on his guitar live from Nashville. The celebration marked the singer-songwriter's third consecutive year performing at the event and he even had his wife, Nicole Kidman, right by his side to ring in the New Year.

Keith Urban recently wrapped up his Graffiti U World Tour in support of his tenth studio album. He also took home the top honor as Entertainer of the Year at the 2018 CMA Awards.