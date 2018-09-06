Kane Brown's Sophomore Album Will Be an 'Experiment'
Plus, the country star is "Homesick" with new track!
Kane Brown will deliver his sophomore album, Experiment, on November 9. The country star's project will feature previously released tracks including "Lose It" and "Weekend" as well as "Homesick" which drops tonight.
The 24-year-old co-wrote eleven of the twelve brand new songs while Dann Huff produced the collection. Brown revealed to the Tennessean that "it's all over the place" while explaining "the album as a mix of '90s country, R&B country, "super rock" and swamp."
Experiment follows the deluxe edition of is Brown's 2016 debut self-titled album. The singer-songwriter has also announced that he will hit the road in 2019 for his 'Kane Brown: Live Forever Tour' with special guests Granger Smith, RaeLynn, Danielle Bradbery, and Jimmie Allen on select dates.
Album pre order 11 pm CT 9/6, Homesick track available 11 pm CT 9/6 ---- retweet pic.twitter.com/y0Rln9Dw7E— Kane Brown (@kanebrown) September 4, 2018
Experiment Track List:
1. Baby Come Back to Me
2. Good as You
3. Lose It
4. It Ain't You It's Me
5. Short Skirt Weather
6. Homesick
7. Weekend
8. Work
9. One Night Only
10. My Where I Come From
11. American Bad Dream
12. Live Forever