Kane Brown Drops New Track, "Short Skirt Weather"

Kane Brown is adding to his personal Experiment with the release of a new track titled "Short Skirt Weather." The singer-songwriter's latest tune brings a country feel with infectious lyrics to go along with it.

Brown co-wrote "Short Skirt Weather" along with Chase McGill and Will Weatherly. It follows his previously released tracks including "Lose It," "Weekend," and "Homesick."

"Yeah, she make me wish summer would just go on forever / from them yellow polka dots and blue jeans and leather / oh, my baby's made for short skirt weather."

The 24-year-old will deliver his sophomore album, Experiment, on November 9. The collection produced by Dann Huff will feature twelve brand new songs.

Kane Brown will hit the road in 2019 for his headlining 'Live Forever Tour' with special guests Jimmie Allen, Danielle Bradbery, Granger Smith, and RaeLynn on select dates.