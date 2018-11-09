Kane Brown Drops New Album, 'Experiment'

Kane Brown has released the best Experiment yet for the country genre in 2018. The singer-songwriter's sophomore album has finally arrived which includes his lead single, "Lose It."

The 24-year-old co-wrote eleven of the twelve brand new songs while Dann Huff produced the collection. Brown covers everything from his love life to real-life situations that are not always necessarily addressed.

"What's good about music is it's sending out a message, and ('American Bad Dream') is my message to everyone," Brown told The Tennessean.

In addition to dropping Experiment today (November 9), Brown has also unveiled the music video for his infectious track, "Baby Come Back To Me."

Experiment follows the deluxe edition of is Brown's 2016 debut self-titled album. The singer-songwriter has also announced that he will hit the road in 2019 for his 'Kane Brown: Live Forever Tour' with special guests Granger Smith, RaeLynn, Danielle Bradbery, and Jimmie Allen on select dates.

Experiment Track List:

1. Baby Come Back to Me

2. Good as You

3. Lose It

4. It Ain't You It's Me

5. Short Skirt Weather

6. Homesick

7. Weekend

8. Work

9. One Night Only

10. My Where I Come From

11. American Bad Dream

12. Live Forever