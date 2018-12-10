Kacey Musgraves Accepts Billboard's Women in Music Innovator Award

Kacey Musgraves received Billboard's 2018 Innovator Award on Thursday (December 6). The country star accepted the honor during the outlet's annual Women In Music event in New York City.

Musgraves delivered a powerful acceptance speech while expressing her thoughts on the word "innovator." In addition, the 30-year-old hit the stage to perform her Golden Hour track, "Butterflies," for all of her fellow leading ladies in the room.

"I think and I know that the female perspective is so important," Musgraves told Billboard.

The singer-songwriter expressed how grateful she is to be able to follow her muse for a living. Musgraves also opened up on her craving for realness in the industry and much more.

Kacey Musgraves is nominated for Album of the Year, Best Country Album, Best Country Solo Performance, and Best Country Song at the upcoming 61st Annual GRAMMYs February 10.