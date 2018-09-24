Justin Moore Donates $30,000 to Parkland's MSD Fund

Justin Moore headlined the first-ever #MSDCountryStrong concert on September 21. The country star donated $30,000 to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School's MSD Fund in Parkland, Florida prior to his performance.

Related: Florida Georgia Line "Talk You Out Of It" With New Track

The charity event honored the 17 lives that were lost, heroes, and the victims of the mass shooting that took place on February 14, 2018. Moore went on to thank the audience and performed "If Heaven Wasn't So Far Away" while also having the opportunity to meet the moms, dads, brothers, sisters, among others of who were lost to gun violence that very day.

"I’m of the belief that when God allows you to have a platform like I have, you’re supposed to use it for good,” says Moore. "I’m a father of four. I send each and every one of them to school every day and drop them off. Usually it’s late," he jokes, "but I drop them off each and every day. My first prayer is that they’ll come home safe that afternoon. I can’t even fathom what these families up here — and maybe some of you guys — have had to deal with and the difficulty this has caused. So sorry for that. I’m not going to pretend to know what that feels like. Just know that from me and my camp that we’ll be praying for your continued healing, and we hope and pray that one day, at some point, you’ll see your loved ones again.”

Click here for more information on MSD Country Strong.