Jon Pardi Takes the "Night Shift" for New Music Video

Jon Pardi has released the music video for his latest single and he's ready to take the "Night Shift." The country singer introduced the clip on ESPN just last week during the Texas Tech at TCU college football game.

Related: Jon Langston Releases Debut Single, "When It Comes To Loving You"

“College football is my favorite sport, so being able to incorporate that with my music is really cool. Football fans are big country music fans, and they are the ones coming out to the shows and standing in the rain, crowd surfing or just waiting to get into the concert to have fun," says Pardi.

Pardi's new visual was directed by Jim Wright and captures him riding through Nashville with his band. The track is the fifth single to come from his Gold-certified album, California Sunrise, which was released in 2016.

The 33-year-old is currently a supporting act on Luke Bryan's What Makes You Country Tour. Pardi has also been working in the studio to deliver fans his highly-anticipated third studio album.

Watch Jon Pardi's "Night Shift" music video below.