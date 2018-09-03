Jillian Jacqueline Dedicates New Song to "Sad Girls"

Jillian Jacqueline has released a new heartbreaking track and is dedicating it to all of the "Sad Girls" out there. The song will be featured on the country singer's new EP, Side B, which drops September 7.

Jacqueline's latest tune follows her collaboration with Keith Urban for "If I Were You." The singer-songwriter tries to reconcile the hurt within her lyrics as she delivers a beautiful stripped-down ode to "Sad Girls."

“I’ve loved this song for a long time,” shares Jacqueline. “Sometimes it’s hard to put into words the way a heartbreak can really feel, but I had the help of Lori McKenna and my producer Tofer Brown to bring this particularly painful moment to life. The imagery might be specific, but the emotions are universal. So, this one’s for all the sad girls.”

Jillian Jacqueline will hit the road at the end of the month as a supporting act on Kip Moore's 2018 After The Sunburn Tour.

Listen to Jillian Jacqueline's "Sad Girls" below.