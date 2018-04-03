© SIPA USA

Jessie James Decker Welcomes Son Forrest Bradley

April 3, 2018
Jessie James Decker and her husband Eric Decker have welcomed their third child. The country singer's baby boy, Forrest Bradley Decker, arrived Saturday, March 31.

Forrest Bradley joins the couple's 4-year-old daughter Vivianne Rose and 2-year-old son Eric Thomas Jr. Jessie James Decker announced the birth of their son on Monday to Instagram stating that he weighed in at 9lbs.

The "Southern Girl City Lights" singer and NFL star married in 2013.

Now that the Decker's wolf pack is completed, check out the adorable photos below.

Forrest Bradley Decker born March 31st weighing 9lbs. We are so in love ----❤️

A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on

Welcome to this world Forrest Bradley Decker! My heart❤️ is full! #wolfpack completed with a 9lb lean, eating machine (& a Decker bucket head)! Mommy sure knows how to grow some babies!!

A post shared by Eric Decker (@edeck87) on

