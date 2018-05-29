Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, and More Join CMT Awards Performance Lineup

Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line, Dan + Shay, and the Backstreet Boys have joined the performance lineup for the 2018 CMT Awards. Hosted by Little Big Town, the ceremony will be held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville June 6.

CMT has revealed Dierks Bentley and Brothers Osborne, Darius Rucker and Aldean, Luke Bryan and Charles Kelley, will all showcase their recent collaborations during country music's loudest night.

It was previously announced that Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Sam Hunt, Kelsea Ballerini, and Kelly Clarkson will hit the stage as well.

The 2018 CMT Awards will air live from Music City on June 6 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT. Click here to VOTE.