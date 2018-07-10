Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany Expecting Baby No. 2

Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany are expecting their second child together. The country superstar announced the news on Instagram Tuesday morning (July 10) with a little help from their son Memphis.

Aldean shared a photo of their 7-month-old wearing a "Big Brother" t-shirt captioned, "Sup everybody.... guess who is gonna be a BIG brother! #thisdude #aldeanpartyof 6."

Mrs. Aldean shared the same photograph stating, "Here we go again!"

The new bundle of joy will be Aldean's fourth child joining Memphis and his two daughter’s Keeley and Kendyl from his first marriage. The "Drowns The Whiskey" singer married Brittany in Mexico on March 21, 2015.

Congratulations!

Jason Aldean is currently out on the road for his 2018 High Noon Neon Tour with special guests Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina.