Jake Owen Challenges Dierks Bentley to One-Handed Push-Ups

Dierks Bentley, Luke Combs, Brothers Osborne, Jake Owen, Sugarland, and Cole Swindell may have been in Chicago for our 2018 ‘Stars and Strings’ concert, however, we also had the country stars pass the baton to each other backstage prior to their performances.

What happens exactly at a guitar pull in the Windy City? Well, a lot of pranks that don’t necessarily succeed. A lot can go down behind-the-scenes of any show but we’re here to tell you that we’ve officially seen it all at ‘Stars and Strings.’

We had some physical challenges including Combs giving Swindell the task of doing pull-ups on a ceiling pipe to Owen asking Bentley to see his famous one-handed push-ups. Just wait, the true test of country duos arise when Sugarland and Brothers Osborne start discussing whether or not they should swap clothing.

Swindell definitely tried to stir the pot backstage when he asked Sugarland’s Kristian Bush and Jennifer Nettles what it is that annoys them most about each other. Clearly there’s a ‘Bigger’ meaning to it all because Sugarland are closer than ever.

Brothers Osborne and Owen are pretty well-known for their fashion sense and of course different hair styles. Although it kind of just happens naturally for some, it looks like we have a few country artists making hair appointments very soon.

