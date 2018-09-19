Garth Brooks Invites 'America's Got Talent' Contestant to Perform at Notre Dame Show

Michael Ketterer had no idea he would end up in the finals on America's Got Talent this season let alone work with Garth Brooks. During a recent episode of the singing competition, judge Simon Cowell challenged the country star to write a song for the former pediatric nurse.

Although we won't find out which of the ten remaining acts will be crowned the winner of season 13 until tonight, Ketterer has a lot to celebrate. The "All Day Long" singer came through for him and the fans of America's Got Talent because he actually ended up being a co-write on the song he will perform during his finale appearance.

Brooks also went live earlier this week on Inside Studio G to invite the 41-year-old to perform at his Notre Dame show. It will be the first-ever concert to take place at the legendary stadium October 20 which has sold over 85,000 tickets.

"I'm in the finals! Can't believe how amazing this experience has been! I owe it to God, my family and to all the support I've received from my fans," Ketterer wrote to Twitter.

The season finale of America's Got Talent airs tonight at 5 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.